Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.50.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $15.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.50. 1,336,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.41. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $233.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.