Analysts Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Target Price at $6.58

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FATE

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $421.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.