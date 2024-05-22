Analysts Set Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) PT at $12.25

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

HUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $9.70 on Friday. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

