Analysts Set SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target at $68.83

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

