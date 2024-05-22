Analysts Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Target Price at $16.67

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

VALE stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

