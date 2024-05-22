Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DYN) recently:

5/21/2024 – Dyne Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $31.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Dyne Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Dyne Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Dyne Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Dyne Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Dyne Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Dyne Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Dyne Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

DYN traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,767,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,837. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.00. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 119,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $2,704,697.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,512,104 shares in the company, valued at $147,564,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,183,317 shares of company stock worth $28,426,529. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

