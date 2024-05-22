Analyzing Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF N/A N/A N/A VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF 1 18 4 0 2.53 VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF 1 8 2 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

Given VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF is more favorable than Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF.

This table compares Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF beats Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

