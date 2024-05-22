Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) to Issue GBX 14 Dividend

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Andrews Sykes Group stock opened at GBX 639 ($8.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of £267.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,482.14 and a beta of 0.43. Andrews Sykes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520.06 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($9.85). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 587.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 597.36.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

