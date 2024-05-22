Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) to Issue GBX 14 Dividend

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Andrews Sykes Group stock opened at GBX 639 ($8.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of £267.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,482.14 and a beta of 0.43. Andrews Sykes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520.06 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($9.85). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 587.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 597.36.
Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andrews Sykes Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 High-Quality Value Stocks You Should Know
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Reddit’s OpenAI Partnership Brings a Fresh New Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.