AngioDynamics’ (ANGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $234.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 60.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 539,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,742.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 85.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,054,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 486,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 107,764 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 713,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 274,210 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 878.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 523,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 469,906 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

