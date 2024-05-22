Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.26 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Ankr has a market cap of $477.70 million and approximately $30.26 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,523.50 or 1.00043674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011469 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00109291 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003587 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04563095 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $23,283,275.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

