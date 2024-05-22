Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIRC. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apartment Income REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.78. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.