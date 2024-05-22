Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.59.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIRC. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apartment Income REIT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT
Apartment Income REIT Price Performance
Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.78. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Apartment Income REIT Company Profile
Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apartment Income REIT
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.