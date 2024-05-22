Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Trading Up 0.9%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.21 and last traded at $102.58. 262,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,667,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.