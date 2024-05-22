Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.77

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 182472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $934.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,813 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

