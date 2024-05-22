Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.72 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $103.72 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00057502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00018649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.