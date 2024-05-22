Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.42

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 1361606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

