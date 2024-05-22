Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.98. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

