Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $53,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,310,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,496,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,219 shares of company stock worth $12,727,781. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.69. The company had a trading volume of 157,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $198.52 and a 1-year high of $259.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

