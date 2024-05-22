Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.97. 233,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 709,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Arvinas Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 20.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $808,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 27.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

