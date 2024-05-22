Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,376 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $927.15. 174,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $365.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $937.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $844.42. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

