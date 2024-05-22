Assetmark Inc. Has $16.93 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,669,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,315,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,803,000 after acquiring an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.42. 1,918,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,454. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

