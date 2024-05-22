Assetmark Inc. Has $20.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 279,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 124,740 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 64,852 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000.

NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. 3,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,192. The stock has a market cap of $644.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $32.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

