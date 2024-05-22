Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.59% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

CMF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,770. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

