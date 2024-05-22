Assetmark Inc. Invests $16.79 Million in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 306,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,790,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 291.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 231,258 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1,917.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 104,059 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $2,297,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. 873,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,109. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $72.30.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

