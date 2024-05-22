Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2,493.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chevron by 28.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,822,000 after buying an additional 923,119 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron by 48.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 4,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

Chevron stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.81. 1,464,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,141,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.34. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

