Assetmark Inc. Sells 10,651 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $274,707,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,574,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 196.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,200,000 after buying an additional 1,261,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. 1,160,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,935. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

