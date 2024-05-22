AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.43. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 3,621,754 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.