Atome (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.02 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53.44 ($0.68). 152,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 79,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.75).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Atome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Atome
Atome Price Performance
Insider Activity at Atome
In other news, insider Peter M. Levine acquired 195,000 shares of Atome stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £97,500 ($123,919.67). 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Atome Company Profile
Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atome
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.