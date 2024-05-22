Atome (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.02 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53.44 ($0.68). 152,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 79,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.75).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Atome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price for the company.

Get Atome alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atome

Atome Price Performance

Insider Activity at Atome

The company has a market capitalization of £24.03 million, a P/E ratio of -421.43 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.72.

In other news, insider Peter M. Levine acquired 195,000 shares of Atome stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £97,500 ($123,919.67). 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.