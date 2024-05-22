AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,227,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,931,000 after buying an additional 6,137,909 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

T stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. 9,951,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,221,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

