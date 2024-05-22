AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.6% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 5,068,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 37,167,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.