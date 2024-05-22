AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.5%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 4,242,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 37,310,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.