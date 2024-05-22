Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.58. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 457,760 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,975,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,846. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,092,000 after buying an additional 1,267,962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,596,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 823.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,315,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007,248 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,060,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after buying an additional 5,903,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $61,604,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

