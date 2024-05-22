Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.58. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 457,760 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,975,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,846. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,092,000 after buying an additional 1,267,962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,596,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 823.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,315,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007,248 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,060,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after buying an additional 5,903,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $61,604,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.