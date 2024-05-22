AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lifted by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $55.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,765.64. The stock had a trading volume of 165,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,110. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,029.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,827.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,058.17.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

