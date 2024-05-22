AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Cut to $3,250.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,058.17.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $55.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,765.19. The stock had a trading volume of 127,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,822. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,029.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,827.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $49,339,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in AutoZone by 9.0% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

