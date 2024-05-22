AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 442,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 812,603 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $8.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

AvePoint Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,351,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,620,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,351,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,620,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,061 shares of company stock worth $705,488. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

