Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.94

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 74284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

Avnet Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet's revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,872,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

