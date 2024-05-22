Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.94

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 74284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Avnet
Avnet Trading Up 1.2 %
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Avnet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,872,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avnet
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.