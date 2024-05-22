Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.