AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.80

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.80 and last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 30737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial cut AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

AZZ Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

