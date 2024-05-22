B. Riley Comments on Iris Energy Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Iris Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

IREN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

