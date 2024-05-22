Balentine LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $211.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $224.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

