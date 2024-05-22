Balentine LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,896,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.