Balentine LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $224.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.20. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.