Balentine LLC Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Balentine LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 688,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

