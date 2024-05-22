Balentine LLC Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.72. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

