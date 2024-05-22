Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Western Digital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,190,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,958,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.