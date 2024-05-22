Bank of America Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $376.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $342.00 to $376.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.39.

Humana Trading Up 0.1 %

HUM stock opened at $355.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.54. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

