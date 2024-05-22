Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,510,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080,764 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Bank of America worth $690,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. 21,038,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,229,008. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $309.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

