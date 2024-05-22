Barry Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. 21,038,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,229,008. The stock has a market cap of $309.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $39.81.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.