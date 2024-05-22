Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,423 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of REM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 219,295 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

