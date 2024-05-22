Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,568 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 146,922 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

JOF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 53,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,912. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

