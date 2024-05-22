Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of GSK by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,065,333 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 381,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 1,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.